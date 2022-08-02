Goldschmidt, Betts Best National League Player Props August 2

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+340)

The St. Louis Cardinals and their longtime rivals, the Chicago Cubs, will face off tonight, and there’s plenty to like about some of the offensive options in this matchup. Paul Goldschmidt is the current front runner for NL MVP. He has already mashed 24 home runs this season and doesn’t appear to be slowing down, specifically not when the Cubs are in town. Goldschmidt and the Cards will face Keegan Thompson and the Cubs, who have actually posted quality numbers this season. The Cardinals’ first baseman has recorded two home runs in eight at-bats against him, and those numbers should play well tonight at Busch Stadium. The Cards slugger is listed at +340 to homer, and there’s value in that price against this righthander and struggling Cubs bullpen.

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

It’s hard not to be impressed with what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing in the second half of the season already. Their offense is in full swing, and they continue to get good starting pitching, which correlates with them being World Series favorites. Mookie Betts has continued to be a force in their lineup, and even if Goldschmidt is the front runner for NL MVP, Betts could make things interesting with a strong finish. The Dodgers outfielder has already hit 23 big flies on the season, and tonight’s matchup could increase that total. Betts and the Dodgers are set to take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants, a pitcher he’s fared well against historically. In 11 at-bats, Betts has two home runs and a .636 average. He’s currently listed at +400 to homer, and that price is extremally appetizing on this slate of games.

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+108)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have played spoiler in their fair share of baseball games this season and will look to do so again tonight against the Cleveland Guardians. In what should be a good pitching matchup, the D-Backs will send one of their more consistent arms to the mound, Zac Gallen. Gallen has been solid in their rotation this season, with a 5-2 record, a 3.24 ERA, and 101 strikeouts. Not only has Gallen just been straight-up effective, but he’s also brought consistency to the table in terms of his strikeout totals. Over his past five starts, the righthander has recorded five or more strikeouts in four of them, so that’s something to target tonight. Gallen is listed at +108 to record five or more strikeouts tonight, and that’s a price that bettors should consider.