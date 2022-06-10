Goldschmidt, Harper Best National League Player Props June 10

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+520)

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger has slightly cooled off after going on a tear in May. Still, there’s much to like about him in his matchup tonight. After a seven-game road trip, the Cardinals return home to Busch Stadium, and Goldschmidt will face a pitcher he’s had success against in the past. Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds and has been solid this season, pitching to the tune of a 3.55 ERA. However, in 36 at-bats against Castillo, Goldschmidt has hit .250, with three home runs. A return home and a familiar face on the mound might be what Goldschmidt needs. Goldy is priced at an incredible value number of +520 to homer.

Bryce Harper (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+265)

The Philadelphia Phillies phenom may have stolen some of Goldschmidt’s power over the past week, as Bryce Harper leads his team during their seven-game win streak. Harper has registered otherworldly numbers over the past seven games, hitting five home runs and driving in 13, with a 1.451 OPS. It’s safe to say the Phillies superstar has been seeing the baseball well, and that’s terrible news for Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Harper has only one hit in four at-bats against Gallen in his career, but we’re at the point where the matchup no longer matters. Harper currently owns the third-highest odds in the game to homer at +265, behind his teammates Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber.

Joe Musgrove (Padres) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+132)

Joe Musgrove has been one of the more dominant starters in baseball for the San Diego Padres, yet he hasn’t received the attention he deserves. In ten starts for San Diego, the right-hander owns a 6-0 record with an excellent 1.64 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Those numbers immediately jump off the page, and he’s facing a Colorado Rockies team that he’s relatively familiar with. Musgrove has been efficient with his strikeouts, sitting slightly below one per inning, which is why we’re targeting him in a spot where he has a chance to do deep. Musgrove has averaged seven strikeouts per game at home, meaning it’s a number to target that currently presents plus-money value. Musgrove’s alternate strikeout prop of seven is the first on the board in plus-money at +132, and that number is too juicy to pass up.