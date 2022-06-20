Goldschmidt, Peralta Best National League Player Props June 20

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

The St. Louis Cardinals’ and Milwaukee Brewers’ pivotal series kicks off tonight, and Paul Goldschmidt will be someone to watch out for once again. The current front-runner for the NL MVP award has been a magical presence in the third spot in the Cards’ batting order, and he’s someone to target on any given slate. It’s not like Goldschmidt, and the Cardinals will get an easy matchup to begin their series either, set to take on Corbin Burnes. Burnes has been his usual consistent self with an ERA below three, but Goldschmidt still owns a good track record against the right-hander. In 21 at-bats, the Cards slugger has one home run against him but has also hit .381. With the first baseman clubbing four homers over his past 15 games, there’s definite value with his price to homer at +450.

David Peralta (Diamondbacks) to Record 2+ hits (+310)

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t been a bad team this year, but they haven’t had much consistency. David Peralta has been a crucial offensive part of this team, but there hasn’t been much to love about his full body of work this season. The D-Backs left-fielder has a .737 OPS and a .234 batting average, which doesn’t inspire confidence in his performance at the plate. Peralta and the Diamondbacks will face off with Yu Darvish on the mound tonight for the San Diego Padres, and that’s a matchup he’s grown to love throughout his career. In 21 at-bats against the Padres right-hander, Peralta has mashed three home runs and has a .429 batting average. Those numbers are hard to ignore in this matchup, and there’s a lot of value in his price to record two or more hits tonight at +310.

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+132)

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight, with Miles Mikolas toeing the rubber. Mikolas put together his best outing of the season his last time out against the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching 8 and 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball before seeing the historic feat cut short. The right-hander owns a 5-4 record with a 2.62 ERA and 66 strikeouts. He’s already faced off with the Brewers twice this season, combining for 13 and 1/3 innings and 13 strikeouts in those appearances. Mikolas has an alternate strikeout prop tonight at six or more, paying out plus money at +132. There’s a lot to love about that price, with Mikolas already striking out six and seven batters in the two starts against Milwaukee this year.