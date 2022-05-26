Guardians' Aaron Civale Placed on 15-Day IL

The Cleveland Guardians will be without their right-handed starting pitcher for at least the next week and a half. Aaron Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with left glute soreness.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old was slated to start in Detroit against the Tigers tomorrow as Cleveland begins a four-game set against their division rivals in Michigan on Thursday.

Civale suffered the injury in his best start of the season against the Tigers on Friday. He tossed 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run while striking out three and giving up just three hits on the way to his second win of the year.

With Civale on the shelf, Konnor Pilkington is expected to take his turn in the rotation.

Pilkington made his first start in the big leagues on May 8th against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mississippi State alum went 3.2 innings and allowed three hits, three walks, and two runs in a no-decision. Pilkington showed his ability to rack up strikeouts with six Ks in his debut start.

The rookie left-hander had made three relief appearances for Cleveland before opening against Toronto.

