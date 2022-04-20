Guardians Add Quantrill, Miller, Castro to COVID-19 IL

Overview

Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes reports that the Cleveland Guardians have placed Cal Quantrill, Owen Miller, and Anthony Castro on the injured list.

Guardians’ manager Terry Francona confirmed that they all tested positive for COVID-19. Francona expanded on their condition, “They all feel fine. I guess that’s good, but it’s frustrating. I think our medical people are trying to figure out how we can help them along and still follow the protocols.”

The COVID-19 injured list does not include a minimum of ten or 15 days for pitchers or position players.

Cleveland brought up pitchers Kirk McCarty, Tanner Tully, Enyel De Los Santos, and infielder Gabriel Arias ahead of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Chicago. Arias will make his Major League debut at second base.

The Guardians are third in the AL Central with a 4-5 record, two games back of the White Sox.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cleveland Guardians are -148 against the Chicago White Sox. Dallas Keuchel takes the ball for the White Sox, while Shane Bieber gets the start for the Guardians.