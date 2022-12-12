Guardians and Josh Bell Finalize 2-Year Deal

The Cleveland Guardians have finally officially added that middle-of-the-order bat to complement Jose Ramirez. Cleveland finalized their deal with first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year, $33 million contract. Bell and the Guardians agreed on a deal last week, but it was not confirmed until today.
The former Pittsburgh Pirate had a tremendous first half of last season. Bell was sporting career-bests of a .301 batting average and .384 OBP in 103 games with the Washington Nationals before being moved to the Padres at the trade deadline. The sunny San Diego skies were not so kind to Bell as he hit just .192 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 53 games with the Friars.
On the 2022 season, the 30-year-old slugger finished with a .266 batting average, 17 home runs, and 71 RBI across 64 plate appearances.
Bell will join his fourth major league team when he suits up for the Guardians this Spring.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland in the middle of the pack of the World Series futures board at +4000.
