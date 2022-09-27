Guardians, Astros American League Best Bets for September 27

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Rays (+126) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-148) Total: 6.5 (O -114, U -106)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Progressive Field. The Rays enter this matchup after splitting a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, while the Guardians are coming off sweeping the Texas Rangers in a three-game set. Tampa Bay is fighting for Wild Card seeding and sits 2.5 games back of the Blue Jays for the top position. In terms of the Guardians, they’ve already clinched the AL Central and are all but locked into the number three seed in the American League. The Guardians have been one of the hottest teams in the league during the back half of September, with them posting victories in seven straight games while owning a 9-1 record over their past ten. Things haven’t been going as well for the Rays, which has seen them post a 4-6 record over that same sample size.

Pitching has been a significant strength of both clubs, which should be highlighted in this matchup. The visiting Rays are set to send long-time veteran Corey Kluber to the bump, while the Guardians will counter with yearly AL Cy Young candidate Shane Bieber. The Rays veteran has posted a 10-9 record with a 4.30 ERA and 130 strikeouts, while Bieber is 12-8 with a 2.81 ERA and 189 punchouts. Neither of these starting pitchers has much of a track record against the opposition, but Kluber has been much worse on the road, where he currently boasts a 5.05 ERA in 14 road starts. Bieber does not have much of a discrepancy between his home and road splits, meaning he’s been excellent no matter the situation and can be trusted in this matchup.

With the Guardians holding an advantage on the mound and being one of the hottest teams in baseball, it’s hard to look away from their prospects tonight. Not only has their pitching been great, but their bats have also started to heat up, meaning targeting the Guardians’ price on the run line makes a lot of sense at +146.

Best Bet: Guardians run line (+146)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+190) vs. Houston Astros (-230) Total: 8 (O -108, U -111)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros will kick off a two-game series tonight from Minute Maid Park. The D-Backs enter this contest after dropping two-of-three games to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, while the Astros split a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. Arizona has been struggling of late, posting a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Astros are 7-3 over that same sample size, winning two straight. There’s a clear mismatch between these two, and the Astros have continued to be one of the most consistent teams in baseball, which has helped them eclipse the 100-win plateau. In doing that, the team is now closing in on locking up the top seed in the American League, which would give them home-field on their way to the AL Pennant. As the home team, the Astros have a 50-23 record, making this a challenging game for the opposition.

Pitching has been an area of success for the Astros and Diamondbacks, while the home side should still have the advantage in that department tonight. The visitors are expected to send right-hander Zach Davies to the bump, while the Astros will be countering with Lance McCullers Jr. The D-Backs righty owns a 2-4 record with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts. McCullers has continued to give the Astros options for their playoff rotation and is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 45 punchouts. Even though the Astros right-hander hasn’t pitched a ton this year because of injuries, he has demonstrated that he’s a force to be reckoned with every time he takes the hill.

With the Astros looking to lock up the top seed in the American League, they’ll likely want to do that as soon as possible, and they have a great matchup against the lowly Diamondbacks. There’s no real value in Houston’s price on the moneyline at -230, but with McCullers on the bump and the team’s bats going strong, looking towards their run line price of -110 makes sense.

Best Bet: Astros run line (-110)