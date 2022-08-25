Guardians, Blue Jays American League Best Bets for August 25

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Guardians (-112) vs. Seattle Mariners (-104) Total: 8 (O -106, U -114)

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners will play Game 1 of their four-game series tonight from T-Mobile Park. Both of these clubs enter this matchup with playoff aspirations, the Guardians leading the AL Central by four games and the Mariners owning the third Wild Card position in the American League. Seattle has a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Guardians are 6-4 over that same sample size. Neither of these teams entered the season with high expectations, but both have been developing young talent on their rosters. With the wide-open AL, it’s not difficult to see either squad making noise in the postseason.

Tonight’s opening pitching matchup should draw intrigue, with both sides sending quality starters to the bump. The visiting Guardians are expected to send youngster Triston McKenzie to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales. McKenzie has been outstanding in his second full season in MLB, owning a 9-9 record with a 3.11 ERA and 138 strikeouts. The Mariners lefthander has also been solid, posting an 8-12 record with a 4.08 ERA and 75 punchouts. McKenzie has a 3.35 ERA on the road, compared to Gonzales’s 3.63 ERA at home. With that, McKenzie has found his groove over the last two months and has been one of the more consistent starters in baseball over that span, finishing July with a 1.34 ERA and owning a 2.60 ERA in August.

McKenzie should continue to play well in this matchup against a boom or bust Mariners team at the plate. The M’s are currently listed as home underdogs on the moneyline at -104, but you should ride with the Guardians moneyline instead at -112 because of how good McKenzie has been.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-112)

Toronto Blue Jays (-180) vs. Boston Red Sox (+152) Total: 9 (O -106, U -114)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will conclude their three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The visitors opened the series with a convincing 9-3 victory and followed that up with a 3-2 win in yesterday’s Game 2. Toronto will look to complete the sweep tonight with one of their best arms on the mound. The Blue Jays have the second Wild Card position in the American League and sit just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top position. Things haven’t been going well for the Red Sox of late, owning a 4-6 record over their past ten and losing three straight. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 6-4 over that same sample size.

Pitching has been the biggest red flag for the Red Sox, while the Blue Jays have found some consistency out of the top end of their rotation. The Red Sox are expected to start righthander Kutter Crawford, while the Blue Jays should counter with Kevin Gausman. Crawford owns a 3-5 record, with a 5.14 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while Gausman is 9-9 with a 2.99 ERA and 149 punchouts. Clearly, in this finale, the Blue Jays should have a significant edge on the mound. Still, the total set at nine should draw interest. Gausman has been OK against the Red Sox in his career, but this Red Sox lineup is still dangerous, so fireworks could still fly at this historic venue.

Even with a potent Red Sox offense, the Blue Jays continue to give the Red Sox faithful nightmares. Toronto is currently listed at -180 on the moneyline, but the run line at -110 should be more enticing to bettors.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (-110)