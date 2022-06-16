Guardians-Dodgers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play host to the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game weekend series beginning tomorrow from Dodger Stadium. Cleveland finished up a series with the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, while the Dodgers are coming off a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Zach Plesac of the Guardians, taking on Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

When and Where is Guardians-Dodgers?

Guardians: 31-27 | Dodgers: 39-23

Date: June 17th, 2022 | First Pitch: 10:10 PM ET

Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch Guardians-Dodgers?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app.

How to Bet Guardians-Dodgers

Moneyline: Guardians/Dodgers | Run Line: Guardians/Dodgers | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Are the Guardians for Real in the AL Central?

Cleveland has been a surprise team so far this season, posting the second-best record in the AL Central and sitting above .500 on the year. There’s a lot to like about this team including their ability to manufacture runs, but they’ll clearly be in a tough spot this weekend against a powerhouse Dodgers team. Plesac hasn’t been as consistent as we’re used to this season, posting a 4.70 ERA, which might not play very well at Dodger Stadium.

Guardians Projected Lineup:

CF Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Josh Naylor

RF Oscar Gonzalez

2B Andreas Gimenez

1B Owen Miller

LF Richie Palacios

C Austin Hedges

Starting Pitcher: Zach Plesac

Will the Dodgers Continue Gaining Momentum vs. Guardians?

The Dodgers struggled to start the month of June, but after getting some good pitching against the Los Angeles Angels, there could be a hot stretch coming on for the World Series favorites. Clayton Kershaw has continued his dominance this year when he’s been healthy, owning a 4-1 record with a 2.12 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Dodgers Projected Lineup:

RF Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

SS Trea Turner

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

DH Justin Turner

CF Cody Bellinger

LF Chris Taylor

2B Gavin Lux

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw