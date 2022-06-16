Guardians-Dodgers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play host to the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game weekend series beginning tomorrow from Dodger Stadium. Cleveland finished up a series with the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, while the Dodgers are coming off a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.
The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Zach Plesac of the Guardians, taking on Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.
When and Where is Guardians-Dodgers?
Guardians: 31-27 | Dodgers: 39-23 Date: June 17th, 2022 | First Pitch: 10:10 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: Dodger Stadium
How to Watch Guardians-Dodgers?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Guardians-Dodgers
Moneyline: Guardians/Dodgers | Run Line: Guardians/Dodgers | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more betting insights once the lines for Guardians-Dodgers have been released.
Are the Guardians for Real in the AL Central?
Cleveland has been a surprise team so far this season, posting the second-best record in the AL Central and sitting above .500 on the year. There’s a lot to like about this team including their ability to manufacture runs, but they’ll clearly be in a tough spot this weekend against a powerhouse Dodgers team. Plesac hasn’t been as consistent as we’re used to this season, posting a 4.70 ERA, which might not play very well at Dodger Stadium.
Will the Dodgers Continue Gaining Momentum vs. Guardians?
The Dodgers struggled to start the month of June, but after getting some good pitching against the Los Angeles Angels, there could be a hot stretch coming on for the World Series favorites. Clayton Kershaw has continued his dominance this year when he’s been healthy, owning a 4-1 record with a 2.12 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.