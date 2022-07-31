Guardians' Ernie Clement Replaces Owen Miller Sunday vs. Rays
Grant White
The Cleveland Guardians will test their depth when they go for the series win against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday. After suffering a wrist injury and leaving early Saturday, Owen Miller was initially expected to be back in the lineup for the series finale; however, the 25-year-old was ruled out ahead of first pitch and replaced by Ernie Clement.
Miller has been the primary first baseman for the Guardians this season. The former third-round draft pick has appeared in 89 games, albeit with limited offensive upside, compiling a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage with 69 strikeouts.
This season, Clement has been used sparingly but draws into the lineup against the Rays. The utility man has put forth some of the worst offensive metrics in the bigs, establishing a .223 slugging percentage in 154 plate appearances.
The betting price continues to shift away from the Guardians, currently priced as +200 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
