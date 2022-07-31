Guardians First Baseman Josh Naylor Remains Out Sunday
Grant White
The ankle injury that forced Josh Naylor out of the lineup on July 28 will keep him out for a third straight game Sunday. The Guardians’ first baseman was left off the manager’s card for the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Naylor has been limited to 70 games this season, but he’s been effective when he’s in the lineup. The 25-year-old is fourth on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage thanks to his 14 home runs and 31 extra-base hits.
The former first-round selection has been the target of trade speculation in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline. Owen Miller has emerged as an everyday player for the Guardians, making Naylor an expendable and sought-after option for contending teams.
Miller is starting at first against the Rays on Sunday, after leaving yesterday’s contest early with a wrist contusion.
On Sunday, the Guardians have to contend with one of the best pitchers in the majors, negatively impacting their position in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland lined as +198 longshots as they look to make up much-needed ground in the AL wild card race.
