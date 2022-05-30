Guardians' Franmil Reyes Remains Without a Timetable to Return
joecervenka
The Cleveland Guardians may be without their slugging outfielder for longer than most anticipated when he was quietly placed on the 10-day injured list last week. Cleveland put Franmil Reyes on the IL without an initial designation on Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros in what appeared to be a routine day off.
The big Dominican had an MRI on his right hamstring on Friday, which revealed a minor strain, but now after Cleveland manager, Terry Francona spoke to reporters, it seems unlikely he’ll be activated when first eligible.
The Guardians bench boss revealed, “It’s been bothering him for a while,” and that the hamstring “shuts down on him a little bit and you kind of see him jumping up and down or doing whatever and get it activated.”
Following a breakout 2021 campaign, it has been a tough go for Reyes before landing on the shelf this season. In 2022, the 26-year-old is hitting just .195 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 35 games. Reyes had career-bests with 30 homers and 85 RBI in just 115 games last season.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland as -146 on the moneyline for tomorrow’s tilt in Kansas City. You can also find a live line on tonight’s game as the Royals bat in the bottom of the fourth, all tied at one.
