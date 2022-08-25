Guardians-Mariners: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are set to collide for Game 2 of a four-game series, which will be the second Apple TV game on Friday. Entering action on Thursday, both of these clubs occupy playoff positions in the American League, and there’s a lot to like about the prospects of this matchup.
Pitching has the potential to be the headline in this tilt, which is expected to feature Shane Bieber of the Guardians taking on Logan Gilbert of the Mariners.
Bieber has improved throughout the season and is 8-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 144 strikeouts, while Gilbert is 10-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 131 punchouts.
When and Where is Guardians-Mariners?
Guardians: 66-56 | Mariners: 67-57 Date: August 26, 2022, | First Pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: T-Mobile Park
How to Watch Guardians-Mariners?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Guardians Hurt the Mariners Wild Card Hopes?
The Cleveland Guardians have continued to be the most consistent team in the AL Central and currently have a four-game lead atop the division standings entering this series. This series is a good measuring stick for Cleveland, who has beaten some lowly competition inside the division of late. Gilbert offers a difficult task on the mound, but Bieber should be able at least make it an even playing field in this pitching matchup.
Guardians Projected Lineup:
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
3B Jose Ramirez
RF Oscar Gonzalez
DH Josh Naylor
1B Owen Miller
2B Tyler Freeman
C Luke Maile
CF Myles Straw
Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber
Can the Mariners Continue Solid Home Play?
Even with the AL West seemingly out of reach for the Mariners, there’s plenty to be excited about with this squad as they head towards making their first playoff appearance since 2001. Logan Gilbert has had an excellent breakout campaign on the mound for Seattle, but he’s quietly been worse when pitching at home, where he owns a 4.06 ERA.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.