Guardians, Rangers American League Best Bets for June 10

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off tonight in the American League, and there’s substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oakland Athletics (+142) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-168) Total: 7.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians will continue a four-game series tonight from Progressive Field. These two clubs will enter the second game of the series on entirely different ends of the spectrum, with the Athletics losing nine straight games and Guardians 8-2 over their past ten. The second pitching matchup of this series will feature Paul Blackburn of the Athletics taking on Triston McKenzie of the Guardians. Both of these right-handers have found success through two months of the season, Blackburn owning a 5-2 record with a 2.62 ERA and 44 strikeouts, while McKenzie has a 3-5 record with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts. The Athletics haven’t had much go right against McKenzie and have been struggling to score runs over their losing skid. Throughout their past nine losses, Oakland has scored more than four runs just twice, which will continue to be a problem against McKenzie. The Guardians won the first game of this series by multiple runs, and even though Blackburn presents a challenge, the value Cleveland offers on the run line is hard not to take at +120.

Best Bet: Guardians run line (+120)

Texas Rangers (+110) vs. Chicago White Sox (-130) Total: 9 (O-104, U-115)

The Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox will open up a three-game set tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. The Rangers and White Sox begin this series separated by just 0.5-games in the standings and with identical 4-6 records over their past ten games. Texas has seen Marcus Semien awake from his slumber and start to post big numbers. Over his past seven games, Semien has hit four home runs and a 1.382 OPS. Neither side has much experience against tonight’s starting pitchers, which could open the doors for an offensive affair. The Rangers will send Glenn Otto to the mound, while the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin. Otto has been relatively consistent this year for the Rangers, owning a 4-2 record with a 4.24 ERA and 33 strikeouts, while Martin boasts a 0-2 record with a 4.35 ERA and eight punchouts. On paper, this should be a relatively close matchup, but with the emergence of some of the Rangers’ big bats and the more consistent arm on the mound tonight, it’s hard to pass up the plus-money value they present on the moneyline at +110.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (+110)