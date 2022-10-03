Guardians, Rays American League Best Bets for October 3

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City Royals (+176) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-210) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)

The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians will continue a six-game series to close out their respective regular seasons from Progressive Field. The first three games over the weekend saw the Guardians win two-of-three matchups, which has given them a win total of 90 on the season, allowing them to clinch the AL Central. The Guardians have continued to be one of the most consistent teams in baseball, and they’ve done so on the back of their starting pitching, which has helped them post an 8-2 record over their past ten games. Meanwhile, the Royals are 4-6 over their past ten. The Guardians have done a solid job against AL Central competition, and that’s one of the reasons they found themselves with the division crown.

The visiting Royals are set to send veteran right-hander Zack Greinke to the bump, while the Guardians will be countering with righty Triston McKenzie. Greinke has been a solid starter for the Royals despite his win-loss numbers, posting a 4-9 record with a 3.78 ERA and 72 strikeouts, while McKenzie is 11-11 with a 2.99 ERA and 186 strikeouts. It’s easy to be impressed with what the Guardians starter has done this year, putting him in line to likely start the second game of their opening-round playoff series. McKenzie has posted dominant numbers against the Royals, while the Guardians have found great success against Greinke.

With the Guardians having their playoff seed already locked in, their focus is on continuing to play good baseball heading into the postseason, and that should continue at home with one of their best starters on the mound. There’s no value with their moneyline price of -210, but you can find some value in their run line odds, which currently sit at +105.

Best Bet: Guardians run line (+105)

Tampa Bay Rays (-142) vs. Boston Red Sox (+120) Total: 7.5 (O -112, U -108)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are set to conclude their regular seasons with a three-game series from Fenway Park. The visiting Rays dropped two-of-three games to the Houston Astros over the weekend, while the Red Sox were dominated in a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays. Entering this contest, the Rays have posted a 4-6 record over their last ten games and are limping into postseason play. The same can be said for the Red Sox, except they won’t be playing postseason baseball this year and have posted a 3-7 record over their past ten games. The Rays are still playing for seeding in the American League Wild Card race, occupying the third position and sitting 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second spot. The Mariners close their regular season schedule against the lowly Detroit Tigers, which doesn’t spell good news for Tampa Bay’s hopes of moving up the ranks.

The Rays welcomed back one of their top arms to their rotation last week, which has missed most of the previous two years, while the Red Sox starting pitching has been nothing to write home about and continued to struggle. Tampa Bay is expected to start right-hander Tyler Glasnow, while the Red Sox will be countering with veteran left-hander Rich Hill. Glasnow has started just one game in the big leagues this season, pitching three innings and allowing one earned run against the Cleveland Guardians on September 28. As the Rays continue to build his arm back up, he could be a valuable piece on their playoff roster. Looking at Hill, he owns an 8-7 record with a 4.41 ERA and 103 strikeouts. Even if Glasnow doesn’t pitch a lot in this game, the Rays still should hold the advantage in the pitching department.

The Red Sox are coming off being blown out by the Toronto Blue Jays, where not only did their pitching get lit up, but their offense struggled too. That should continue heading into this matchup with the Rays, meaning you should likely consider siding with the visitors tonight on the moneyline, which is currently priced at -142.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (-142)