Guardians, Red Sox American League Best Bets for September 1

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baltimore Orioles (+160) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-190) Total: 7.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians will conclude their three-game series tonight from Progressive Field. Cleveland opened the series with a 5-1 victory before the Orioles responded with a 4-0 shutout last night. Entering this matchup, the Guardians own a 1.5-game lead atop the AL Central, while the Orioles sit two games behind the third Wild Card spot in the American League. Both teams have been playing solid baseball of late but haven’t been able to put together significant stretches to solidify their playoff positioning. The Guardians have posted a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Orioles are 6-4 over that same sample size. The Orioles have hung around in the playoff race and called up one of the game’s top prospects yesterday in Gunnar Henderson, who also hit his first big league home run in the matchup. Things will likely be more difficult tonight for Henderson and company, with the Guardians sending one of the game’s best pitchers to the bump.

Pitching has been a strength for the Guardians, which should be highlighted in this rubber match with the Orioles. The visiting O’s are expected to send righthander Kyle Bradish to the bump, while the Guardians will be countering with righty Shane Bieber. Bradish has struggled in 2022, owning a 2-5 record, paired with a 5.63 ERA and 79 strikeouts, while Bieber has continued his dominance and is 8-7 with a 3.02 ERA and 153 strikeouts. With these starters on the mound, it’s not difficult to give the Guardians a sizable advantage, represented in their moneyline, which currently sits at -190.

There’s no direct value with the Guardians’ lofty moneyline price, but with Bieber on the mound, you can feel more comfortable with their run line odds. The righthander hasn’t pitched less than six innings over his past five starts or given up more than two earned runs in any matchup, so targeting Cleveland’s run line price of +118 makes sense.

Best Bet: Guardians run line (+118)

Texas Rangers (+150) vs. Boston Red Sox (-178) Total: 9.5 (O +100, U -122)

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are set to kick off a four-game weekend series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox enter this matchup after dropping two-of-three games to the Minnesota Twins, while the Rangers were swept by the Houston Astros in a mini two-game set. The Rangers have been in somewhat of a transition year after spending big money in free agency, but much like the Red Sox, they lack the pitching necessary to compete in the American League. Both teams have important winters coming up, but they open up this September with the Red Sox having an edge at home.

Neither team has received quality starting pitching, but they’ll both be sending some of their more consistent arms to the bump in this matchup. The Rangers will open this series with righthander Glenn Otto, while the Red Sox will counter with veteran lefty Rich Hill. Otto owns a 6-8 record, paired with a 4.79 ERA and 74 strikeouts, while Hill is 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 74 punchouts. Hill is coming off his most dominant start of the season, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out 11 against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 27. The lefthander has been victorious in his last two starts and has an excellent performance to build off, so the Red Sox are a team bettors will likely gravitate towards.

Boston is currently priced at -178 on the moneyline, and that’s not a price that will attract the public. There’s some value with the home side on the run line, which is currently priced at +110.

Best Bet: Red Sox run line (+110)