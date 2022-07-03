Guardians Resting Jose Ramirez Sunday vs. Yankees

A day off could serve Jose Ramirez well. The Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman has been struggling over his recent sample, and getting Sunday off against the New York Yankees could help him reset and get back to neutral. Although, it comes at the expense of the Guardians’ competitiveness in the series finale.

+Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Triple-A.

-Placed LHP Anthony Gose on the 15-day IL (strained left triceps)

+Selected the contract of LHP Alex Young (#46) from Triple-A

-Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Triple-A

-Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ITtgb5uH0i — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 3, 2022

It’s been a forgettable few days for Ramirez, who is slugging just .308 over the past week. Uncharacteristically, the MVP candidate has more strikeouts than walks, driving his on-base percentage down to .276. Notwithstanding, Ramirez remains the Guardians’ best hitter, leading the team in virtually every offensive category.

Cleveland is turning the hot corner over to Gabriel Arias. Arias has some growing to do at the major league level. The 22-year-old has just two singles in 13 MLB at-bats, with one run batted in and four strikeouts.

The Guardians are trying to salvage one game of their weekend set after dropping the opening two games of the series. The odds are stacked against them as they enter Sunday’s matinee as +130 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.