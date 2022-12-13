Guardians Sign C Mike Zunino to 1-Year Deal

According to MLB.com, the Cleveland Guardians have signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year, $6 million contract.

Zunino appeared in just 36 games last season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in his left arm (non-throwing), hitting five home runs with 16 RBI.

The 31-year-old had spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, earning an All-Star selection in 2021. That year saw Zunino slash .216/.301/.559 with a career-best 33 home runs and 62 RBI in 109 games.

A former third overall pick, the veteran began his career with the Seattle Mariners, where he hit 20 or more home runs in three of his first six seasons. While he doesn’t hit for average, Zunino will provide some pop for a Guardians team that ranked 29th last season in long balls with 127.

Zunino is the latest in a string of catcher transactions this offseason, the most recent being Monday’s three-team trade that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Guardians at +4000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.