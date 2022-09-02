Guardians SP Zach Plesac Scratched From Friday's Start

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (hand) has been scratched from Friday’s start against the Seattle Mariners, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Zach Plesac has been scratched tonight (right hand, more info coming later). Cody Morris is now starting for his major league debut. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 2, 2022

Plesac has since been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right-hand fracture. The source of the injury is unknown. He will be replaced by Cody Morris, who will make his Major League debut in the outing. The Guardians will need Plesac back in the rotation as soon as possible as they hold onto just a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins atop the AL Central.

In 2022, Plesac has a 4.39 ERA and 1.307 WHIP in 23 starts and 127.0 innings. This will be a situation to monitor as further updates will likely give a timetable on Plesac’s return to the mound.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds

The Cleveland Guardians are currently +124 on the moneyline against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.