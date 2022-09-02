Guardians SP Zach Plesac Scratched From Friday's Start

Plesac has since been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right-hand fracture. The source of the injury is unknown. He will be replaced by Cody Morris, who will make his Major League debut in the outing. The Guardians will need Plesac back in the rotation as soon as possible as they hold onto just a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins atop the AL Central.
In 2022, Plesac has a 4.39 ERA and 1.307 WHIP in 23 starts and 127.0 innings. This will be a situation to monitor as further updates will likely give a timetable on Plesac’s return to the mound.
Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds
The Cleveland Guardians are currently +124 on the moneyline against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
