Guardians-Twins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will kick off an opportunity three-game weekend series to broadcast only on Apple TV.
Entering action on Thursday, the Guardians held a two-game lead over the Twins for the top spot in the AL Central. Neither team is playing great baseball either, meaning it will be interesting to see if either team puts on a statement performance in this important series opener.
The opening pitching matchup on the mound is expected to see the Guardians send Cal Quantrill to the bump, while the Twins will be countering with Dylan Bundy.
Quantrill currently owns an 11-5 record, paired with a 3.55 ERA and 101 strikeouts, while Bundy is 8-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 84 punchouts.
When and Where is Guardians-Twins?
Guardians: 70-65 | Twins: 68-67 Date: September 9, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: Target Field
How to Watch Guardians-Twins?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Guardians Continue Holding AL Central Lead?
It hasn’t been pretty for the Guardians of late, and they have to hope their fortunes change when they visit the Twins this weekend. Despite their recent struggles, the Twins didn’t take advantage and dropped half a game in the standings. What this game will come down to is which side wants it more, meaning you might like the chances of the Guardians with Quantrill on the mound.
Guardians Projected Lineup:
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Josh Naylor
RF Oscar Gonzalez
2B Andres Gimenez
1B Owen Miller
C Luke Maile
CF Myles Straw
Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill
Can the Twins Cut Deficit in AL Central?
The Twins and Guardians have been on the same wavelength of late, and it’s not a good one, especially with the Chicago White Sox hot on both teams’ tails. Bundy has one start against the Guardians, pitching five innings while allowing two earned runs, so he could record another quality appearance in this contest.
