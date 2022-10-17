Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Starting Lineups

Ahead of tonight’s must-win Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees in the Bronx, take a look at the starting lineups for both teams.

Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) LF Amed Rosario (R) SS Jose Ramirez (S) 3B Josh Naylor (L) DH Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF Andres Gimenez (L) 2B Gabriel Arias (R) 1B Austin Hedges (R) C Myles Straw (R) CF



New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres (R) 2B Aaron Judge (R) RF Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH Josh Donaldson (R) 3B Oswaldo Cabrera (S) SS Harrison Bader (R) CF Jose Trevino (R) C Aaron Hicks (S) LF

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Odds

Both lineups are exactly the same as Game 4’s orders back in Cleveland. FanDuel Sportsbook has the New York Yankees as substantial favorites tonight. The Yanks sit at -156 on the moneyline and -1.5 (+138) on the run line. Cleveland is a +132 road dog on the moneyline and +1.5 (-166) to lose by two runs or more. The total for the ALDS clincher is set at 7, with the over at -122 while the under is at +100.