Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Starting Lineups

Ahead of tonight’s must-win Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees in the Bronx, take a look at the starting lineups for both teams.
Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan (L) LF
Amed Rosario (R) SS
Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
Josh Naylor (L) DH
Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
Gabriel Arias (R) 1B
Austin Hedges (R) C
Myles Straw (R) CF
New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
Aaron Judge (R) RF
Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B
Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
Oswaldo Cabrera (S) SS
Harrison Bader (R) CF
Jose Trevino (R) C
Aaron Hicks (S) LF
Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Odds
Both lineups are exactly the same as Game 4’s orders back in Cleveland. FanDuel Sportsbook has the New York Yankees as substantial favorites tonight. The Yanks sit at -156 on the moneyline and -1.5 (+138) on the run line. Cleveland is a +132 road dog on the moneyline and +1.5 (-166) to lose by two runs or more. The total for the ALDS clincher is set at 7, with the over at -122 while the under is at +100.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.