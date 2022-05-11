Guardians-White Sox Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Tyler Mason
Overview
MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that Wednesday’s Cleveland Guardians’ game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to a possible COVID-19 outbreak.
Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, their afternoon road game today vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.
The announcement was made 55 minutes before the first pitch. Guardians manager Terry Francona is one confirmed case, but there are multiple cases within the organization. It’s believed to be affecting staff more than players. The Guardians and White Sox have split the first two games of the series.
Vince Velasquez was supposed to take the mound for Chicago, while Aaron Civale had the ball for Cleveland. The game has not been rescheduled as of this writing.
The Guardians are third in the AL Central with a 15-15 record. They’re a half-game back of the White Sox and three back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins. Cleveland is scheduled to open a three-game set in Minnesota on Friday.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Minnesota Twins are +110 against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
