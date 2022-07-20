Guardians-White Sox: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will make their return to play after the All-Star break on Friday night from Guaranteed Rate Field.

These two teams are close in the standings and separated by just one game, with the Minnesota Twins holding a slight division lead over both parties.

Cal Quantrill will kick off the second half on the bump for the Guardians. Quantrill is 6-5 on the campaign with a 3.75 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA) will get the ball for the White Sox on Friday. After a slow start, Giolito has come on lately with three quality starts in his past four games.

When and Where is Guardians-White Sox?

Guardians: 46-44 | White Sox: 46-46

Date: July 22, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois | Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

How to Watch Guardians-White Sox?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Guardians-White Sox

Moneyline: Guardians/White Sox | Run Line (1.5): Guardians/White Sox | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Guardians Stay on Top of White Sox ?

The Cleveland Guardians didn’t enter the year with high expectations, but they’ve gotten production in their lineup, along with some strong pitching in their rotation, and as a result, sit just two games back of the Twins in the AL Central. This series will be a big one for both sides, with the potential for Cleveland to further damage the White Sox postseason hopes.

Guardians Projected Lineup:

LF Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Franmil Reyes

2B Andres Gimenez

1B Owen Miller

RF Nolan Jones

C Austin Hedges

CF Myles Straw

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill

Will the White Sox Start to Find Success at Home?

Unlike the Guardians, the White Sox haven’t been able to find much success as the home team this season, owning a record of just 19-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field. That’s a troublesome number and will need to be improved in the second half if the White Sox have hopes of holding true to their preseason playoff expectations.

White Sox Projected Lineup:

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoan Moncada

1B Andrew Vaughn

DH Jose Abreau

RF Gavin Sheets

2B Josh Harrison

LF Leury Garcia

C Seby Zavala

CF Adam Engel

Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito