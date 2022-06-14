Guerrero Jr., Alvarez Best American League Player Props June 14

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+300)

The Toronto Blue Jays put on an offensive clinic in last night’s victory over the Baltimore Orioles, winning 11-1. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the forefront of that thumping, going three-for-five with three RBI and his 15th home run. The star first basemen got off to an excellent start to the season but struggled through May. However, he appears to have found himself again in June. Over the past 15 games, last season’s AL MVP runner-up has a .935 OPS and six home runs. The Blue Jays will take on Jordan Lyles of the Orioles tonight, and although he’s only faced the right-hander twice, one of those at-bats resulted in a Guerrero Jr. home run. It won’t be long before you see Guerrero Jr. listed in the +200’s to homer, but that’s not the case tonight with his odds at +300, which you should target.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+295)

Few hitters in MLB put fear into opposing pitchers like Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. The 6’5 designated hitter hasn’t homered in his past five games but has a .315 average and 17 long balls. Over the past 15 games, the power-hitting Alvarez has a crazy 1.325 OPS, which has also seen him tally five homers and 17 RBI. The Astros will take on the Texas Rangers tonight, who have Dane Dunning starting on the mound. Dunning boasts a 4.41 ERA, but Alvarez has three hits, one a home run, in six at-bats against the right-hander. He’s historically been a strong hitter against righties, and that’s held this year, where he has a 1.144 OPS compared to .824 against lefties. Alvarez is listed at +295 to homer tonight, a substantial number worth consideration in this matchup.

Joe Ryan (Twins) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-113)

Joe Ryan has been a bright spot for the Minnesota Twins in his rookie campaign, but he’s been out since May 25 after testing positive for COVID-19. Before being sidelined, Ryan had a 5-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and 42 strikeouts. Those are great numbers for anyone, let alone a rookie, and the league has taken notice. In eight starts, Ryan has tallied five or more strikeouts in five, demonstrating why his alternate strikeout number of five is set just below plus-money value at -113. Ryan and the Twins will go up against the Seattle Mariners, who have a team strikeout rate in the bottom third of the league. It would be best if you gravitated towards this price, even with questions about how deep Ryan will be able to go in this ballgame.