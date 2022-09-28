Guerrero Jr, Baez Best American League Player Props September 28

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot to play for in the final stretch of the regular season as they try to secure the top Wild Card spot in the American League. The opening two games in this series with the New York Yankees haven’t seen a ton of offense, but that could change in this matchup. With the Blue Jays’ number five starter on the mound, there’s a sense that they’ll need to score at a higher rate, which could be a challenge with the Yankees starting Gerrit Cole. Multiple Blue Jays hitters have found success against him, which should inspire some confidence in their player props. One batter that has been notorious for getting up for big games against Cole is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays first baseman has faced off with Cole 24 times and has hit .375 off him, with two home runs and four RBI. As a result, there’s value in targeting his home run prop, listed at +390.

Javier Baez (Tigers) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

It hasn’t exactly been the year the Detroit Tigers hoped for, especially considering some of the free agent signings they made during the offseason. With those disappointments, the Tigers are sitting in the basement of the AL Central and struggling to find answers. Heading into the year, there were expectations that Javier Baez would add a missing offensive element to the Tigers, but that hasn’t happened, with 15 home runs and a .671 OPS. Baez and the Tigers are set to take on the Kansas City Royals and their started Daniel Lynch. There isn’t a huge sample, but Baez has three hits against him in seven at-bats, one of which was a home run. Despite his poor season, Baez has continued mashed lefties, posting a .854 OPS against them. Targeting him to homer has some value at +420.

Martin Perez (Rangers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-118)

Like the Tigers, the Texas Rangers have underachieved this year after spending big money in free agency. The Rangers have just 66 victories, and it’s safe to say they at least expected to be a Wild Card contender. That hasn’t been the case, but there are some positives in this bleak season. One of the best things for the Rangers has been the success of veteran left-hander Martin Perez. The lefty has posted a 12-6 record, paired with a 2.90 ERA and 164 strikeouts. He has been dynamite when taking on the Seattle Mariners, his opposition tonight. In three starts against Seattle, Perez has struck out 23 batters and has had no less than seven strikeouts in any of those appearances. If you want to play it safe and target his six or more strikeouts prop, that makes some sense at -118. You could also look for that trend to continue and take his +182 odds to strike out seven or more.