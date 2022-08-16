Guerrero Jr., Suarez Best American League Player Props August 16

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+320)

The Baltimore Orioles have had the Toronto Blue Jays’ number of late, but that alone hasn’t stopped their power. Look no further than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who mashed his 24th home run in yesterday’s loss to the Orioles. The Blue Jays’ first baseman has been one of baseball’s most consistent offensive threats over the last two seasons. The O’s will send righthander Dean Kremer to the mound, but Guerrero Jr. has seen the ball well from him. In five at-bats against Kremer, Guerrero Jr. has two home runs. Anytime Guerrero Jr. has his home run prop listed above +300, it warrants consideration, so at +320, it has our attention.

Eugenio Suarez (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+320)

The Seattle Mariners have been more consistent over the past two months, helping propel them to the top Wild Card position in the American League. Many of their offseason acquisitions took some time to get going in their new home, but they’ve righted the ship and started producing big numbers. Eugenio Suarez has added a power element to the Mariners this season, with 19 home runs and 61 RBI. The Mariners are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of their series tonight. The Angels will send lefthander Jose Suarez to the bump, and it’s a matchup where multiple Mariners batters have found success, including Suarez. The M’s third baseman has a base hit and a home run off him in six at-bats. Suarez is currently listed at +320 to go deep tonight, and that’s a price that is certainly appetizing.

Zach Plesac (Guardians) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+112)

The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solidify their standing at the top of the AL Central, and they’ll have a chance to continue that against the Detroit Tigers at home. The home side has found success of late, owning an 8-2 record over their past ten games. Zach Plesac will take the bump for Cleveland and sports a poor 2-10 record. Still, his 4.32 ERA is respectable, so you shouldn’t be swayed by his win-loss record too much. Over his last three starts, Plesac has continued to find consistency with his strikeout totals, tallying 18 over that span. Those numbers should play well against Detroit, which strikeouts at the ninth highest rate in baseball. Plesac has an alternate strikeout prop listed at six, representing value at +112.