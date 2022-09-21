Harper, Betts Best National League Player Props September 21

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bryce Harper (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

It’s been a struggle for the Philadelphia Phillies of late, but they showed some offense in their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays last night. There are some promising trends to consider when looking toward the Phillies in their matchup against Toronto. It’s been somewhat of a mixed bag for Bryce Harper since his return from injury for the Phillies, but he’ll be gifted a tremendous matchup tonight, one he’s done extremally well in. The Phillies are set to take on Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays, and even though he’s pitched well this season, Harper has notoriously mashed against him, recording eight hits in 15 at-bats, along with one home run and three RBI. Those numbers look fantastic on this slate, and there’s definite value in targeting Harper to go deep in this matchup at +330.

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+260)

It’s been an exceptional season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are close to securing the best record in baseball again and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Not only is it challenging to get hitters out in their lineup, but they also boast one of the best starting rotations in the big leagues. Offensively, they’ve continued to be led by perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts, who’s hit 34 home runs and tallied a .885 OPS. Those numbers should continue improving tonight in an excellent matchup for the Dodgers outfielder. They’ll go head-to-head with the Arizona Diamondbacks and their veteran lefty starter Madison Bumgarner, who he’s hit .333 and has one home run against. Betts is currently listed at +260 to homer in this matchup, and there’s a lot to like about that price point.

Dustin May (Dodgers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+104)

There are few holes, if any, when looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers. There’s a reason this team is a constant World Series contender. A lot of that boils down to their lineup and rotational depth. That’s evident with the addition of Dustin May to their starting rotation, which has added an element that had been missing while he was out with an injury. Since making his season debut at the end of August, the hard-throwing right-hander has posted a 2-2 record, paired with a 3.46 ERA and 25 strikeouts. May is set to take on an Arizona Diamondbacks team that doesn’t strike fear into opponents’ eyes, and it’s a matchup he should be able to find success in this evening. You’re slowly starting to see his strikeout totals increase, and he has swing-and-miss stuff, meaning targeting one of his alternate strikeout props makes a lot of sense. His number stands at six strikeouts or more, at a plus-money price of +104.