Harper Looks to Parlay Playoff Success into World Series MVP
Zachary Cook
With the Philadelphia Phillies advancing to the World Series, Bryce Harper has been a big reason for their success and is one of the front-runners for World Series MVP.
The Phillies entered the postseason as the number six seed in the National League and have now defeated the number three seed St. Louis Cardinals, number two seed Atlanta Braves, and number five seed San Diego Padres en route to their World Series berth.
With his clutch hitting, including the NLCS-winning home run in the eighth inning of Game 5, Harper has generated interest as a World Series MVP candidate. Here are the betting insights on Harper (among the remaining candidates).
BetMGM MLB Insights: Bryce Harper World Series MVP
Highest Ticket% 12.2%
Third-Highest Handle% 10.4%
Biggest Liability
Harper Leads Cinderella Phillies to the World Series
If anyone tells you they picked the Phillies to be in this year’s Fall Classic when the postseason started, they’re probably lying. The National League was filled with talented rosters, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves, but the best team doesn’t always win.
The hottest one at the right time of year does.
Having a hitter as hot as Harper at the dish doesn’t hurt. Harper started the playoffs slowly in the wild-card round but did have a crucial home run. He followed that up with a stellar divisional round performance where he hit .500 with a pair of home runs, along with an NLCS where he hit .400 and had two more long balls to send the Phillies to the World Series.
Postseason baseball was made for moments like Harper’s series-winner. He delivered on the game’s biggest stage, which has led him to boast the second-best World Series MVP odds at +700. In addition, the powerful slugger has accumulated the highest ticket percentage at 12.2% and the third-highest handle at 10.9% among the remaining players.
Harper has been the most impactful bat in Philly’s lineup throughout the playoffs, including several clutch moments. If you’re leaning towards the Phillies to continue their Cinderella run, who else can you back other than Harper for World Series MVP?
