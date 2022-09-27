Hernandez, Rizzo Best American League Player Props September 27

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Teoscar Hernandez (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees played in a close 3-2 game yesterday that saw Toronto come out on top, but there’s potential to see more offensive fireworks in tonight’s Game 2. Both of these offenses can put up big performances, and with the starters on the bump tonight, it won’t be a big surprise if that’s what transpires. Although he hasn’t put up the power numbers we saw last season, Teoscar Hernandez has been an essential part of what the Blue Jays do offensively. He continued that last night, driving in two runs on a double to help lead the team to victory. He’ll be treated to another nice matchup when the team goes head-to-head with Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon. Hernandez has five hits in 15 at-bats against the righty, including two home runs and five RBI. That’s a nice stat line, meaning targeting him to homer has some value at +400.

Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+360)

Sticking with what should be an offensive affair, the Yankees boast some player props worth looking at tonight. Before last night’s loss, the Yankees had been red hot and closing in on clinching the AL East, which could happen as early as tonight with a victory. They have many offensive weapons with a strong power stroke, and the Blue Jays will be sending an arm to the bump that many of the Yankees batters have found success against. One Yankee hitter that’s found success against the Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios is Anthony Rizzo, who’s continued to be a massive power threat at the top of the order. In 19 at-bats against Berrios, Rizzo has hit .368, including two home runs and three RBI. There’s some value in targeting his home run prop, priced at +360.

Shane Bieber (Guardians) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+100)

The Cleveland Guardians have already managed to clinch the AL Central, and a big reason has been starting pitching. You can make a case for multiple arms to headline their rotation, but the one that stands out has been Shane Bieber. The righty has continued to be one of the scariest arms in the American League, and he has the chance to make an impression against a team they could play in the postseason, the Tampa Bay Rays. Not only has Bieber been dominant of late and has an ERA below two over the last pair of months, but he’s also already had a great start against the Rays, where he pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out eight. Over his last six starts, Bieber has struck out seven or more batters in four of them, meaning that’s the line we’re going to target for him tonight. Bieber is currently listed at +100 to strike out seven or more batters, and there’s a lot to love about that price.