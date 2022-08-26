Hernandez, Suzuki Best National League Player Props August 26

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cesar Hernandez (Nationals) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

It might not be the most appealing game to watch from a baseball standpoint, but there’s still value to target in the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals matchup. Anytime Mike Minor has taken the hill in 2022 for the Reds, it’s offered a good opportunity for opposing hitters, so targeting some of their hitting props makes sense. The Reds lefthander has a 2-10 record with a 6.44 ERA and 59 strikeouts. Even if you don’t have a ton of confidence in the Nationals hitters (you probably shouldn’t), there is still value on their side of the board, specifically with their middle infielder Cesar Hernandez. The 5’10 second baseman has found a lot of success against Minor in previous at-bats, recording a .429 average against the lefty in 14 plate appearances. His attractive price to record a multi-hit game at +230 should warrant consideration.

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) to Hit a Home Run (+600)

The Chicago Cubs have been playing spoiler in the National League playoff race, and there’s a lot to like about how some of their bats have been performing. The team is 6-4 over their past ten games, and they’ve also won a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heading into the season, prized offseason acquisition Seiya Suzuki had a lot of buzz to take home the NL Rookie of the Year. Although that won’t likely happen, the outfielder has shown what he’s capable of. Over the past week, Suzuki has been finding his stride, mashing one home run and hitting .348. His offensive awareness at the plate has always been there, and he’s becoming accustomed to Major League pitching. Suzuki is set to take on Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, and he’s hammered him during their one previous meeting. The Cubs outfielder had three hits in four at-bats against him, including one home run. Targeting Suzuki’s home run prop has a lot of value at +600.

Spencer Strider (Braves) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+112)

Not only has the Atlanta Braves batting order been one of the scariest in baseball, but they also boast a pitching staff that has put up dynamite numbers. In what should be one of the more compelling matchups on this slate, the Braves will visit the surging St. Louis Cardinals, and they’ll have one of the best arms on the mound in Spencer Strider. Strider has been dominant in his rookie season, owning a 7-4 record, paired with a 2.95 ERA and 151 strikeouts in just 100 and 1/3 innings. Earlier this season, Strider baffled the Cardinals hitters and fanned 12 over six innings, which should make his alternate strikeout props something to consider. The first number for Strider with positive value is his alternate line of eight strikeouts, priced at +112. During four starts in August, Strider has struck out eight or more two times, meaning he should be targeted on this big slate of games.