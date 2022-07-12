Hicks, Diaz Best American League Player Props July 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaron Hicks (Yankees) to Record 2+ Hits (+320)

The New York Yankees have found different sources of offense throughout this year, lately from Aaron Hicks. Hicks hasn’t had a banner season, but it’s difficult to argue that he isn’t among the league’s hottest hitters right now. Over his past seven games, Hicks has a .421 batting average in 19 at-bats, paired with three home runs and five RBI. Not only do those numbers stand out for him, but he also has better production this season against right-handed, which is what he’ll face tonight with Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft had an excellent beginning to his rookie campaign, but there hasn’t been much to write about for the righty of late. Hicks is currently listed at +320 to record a multi-hit game tonight, which is worth considering in this juicy matchup.

Yandy Diaz (Rays) to Record 2+ Hits (+240)

Much like Hicks, Yandy Diaz has been spraying the ball all over the field lately and doing a great job getting on base. The Rays picked up a victory last night against the Boston Red Sox with an offensive outburst, recording ten runs. That should be a performance they can build off, potentially making Chris Sale’s Red Sox season debut a tough one. The left-handed starter has been unable to stay healthy of late, and it’s challenging to know what you’ll get out of him in this matchup. Not only is Sale unpredictable, but Diaz is producing against left-handed starters, with a .282 average and a .807 OPS. Diaz has also shown more consistency, recording 12 hits over his past 20 at-bats. Expect him to record a multi-hit game tonight at home, which presents excellent value at +240.

Gerrit Cole (Yankees) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (-120)

The Yankees have gotten precisely what they’ve grown to expect from their ace Gerrit Cole, and he’s someone that should get targeted after a difficult start against the Boston Red Sox his last time out. That start saw his ERA increase, but he still has an 8-2 record with a 3.26 ERA and 124 strikeouts on the campaign. Regardless of what you think about Cole, he’s continued to be an electric strikeout option for the Yankees. The Reds strike out at the eighth highest rate in all of MLB, while Cole has struck out 33 batters over his past four starts. There’s a reason you’re not getting plus-money for Cole to record more than eight strikeouts. Cole should record eight or more strikeouts in this matchup, priced at -120.