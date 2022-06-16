Hoskins, Adames Best National League Player Props June 16

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+235)

When a player hits the cover off the baseball like Rhys Hoskins, it’s hard not to target him multiple times in one week. It would be challenging to find a hitter driving the ball as well as Hoskins, who’s mashed four home runs over the past week and six over his past 15 games. He didn’t have the strongest start to the season, but you’re seeing what the big first baseman is capable of over the past month. Hoskins owns an absurd 1.670 OPS over the past seven games and has typically faired well against the Washington Nationals’ starter tonight. The Nats will send Patrick Corbin to the mound, and he’s struggled lately with a 6.65 ERA. He’s allowed two home runs to Hoskins in 26 at-bats, where he’s also hit .308. This doesn’t even factor in that Hoskins has been elite this year against left-handed pitching, hitting five home runs with a 1.043 OPS. You probably won’t love his price to homer at +235, but it’s still a solid number with how consistent he’s been in June.

Willy Adames (Brewers) to Record 2+ Hits (+260)

The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t had much offensive success this season, and it’s been a struggle for many of their key bats, including Willy Adames. The Brewers infielder has a .757 OPS after having a .800 or above OPS over the past two seasons. However, Adames might be turning the corner, recording three hits against the New York Mets yesterday and two hits against the Washington Nationals earlier this week. He went through a hot stretch with the Brewers last season after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, and there are signs he could be finding some of that form again. Adames and the Brewers are set to face off with Tylor Megill to close out their series with the Mets, and it’s a matchup he’s had past success with. Adames has battled Megill five times, recording one home run and two hits off the right-hander. Those numbers will play fine if you target Adames to record multiple hits in this matchup, which presents excellent plus-money value at +260.

Zack Wheeler (Phillies) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+146)

The Philadelphia Phillies’ top-of-the-rotation starter didn’t exactly have the best April, but May and June have been a different story for the right-hander. Zack Wheeler has posted a 5-3 record with a 2.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts this season, but those numbers have been substantially better over his past seven games, where he’s 4-0 with a 1.61 ERA and 57 strikeouts. In May and June, Wheeler has recorded seven or more strikeouts in each of his starts, which bodes well for him in this matchup. However, he didn’t have incredible strikeouts per start number against the Washington Nationals last year. That might turn you off the number, but he’s been far too consistent over the past month and a half to avoid the plus-money value he presents tonight. Wheeler’s alternate strikeout prop is set at seven, that’s the first number for him with plus-money, and it’s one worth considering at +146.