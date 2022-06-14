Hoskins, Votto Best National League Player Props June 14

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+270)

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in MLB in June, and Rhys Hoskins has been a big part of that success. The Phillies’ first baseman has hit three home runs over his past seven games and has a slugging percentage of .759 during that span. There’s no doubt he had a slow start to the year, possessing a .763 OPS on the campaign, but there are a lot of positive signs that he should be targeted more. Hoskins has clubbed eleven home runs and will be gifted a matchup tonight. He’s found success in the past against Miami Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. The left-hander has struggled with a 5.58 ERA, while Hoskins has faced him eleven times and hit .455 with two home runs. There’s a reason Hoskins holds the highest odds in this game to homer at +270, but that price is low enough that there’s value.

Joey Votto (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+410)

The Cincinnati Reds have been struggling in June, but it’s not because of Joey Votto. The Reds’ first baseman has always been a notoriously slow starter, but he’s found his stride over the last 30 games and has recorded five home runs and a solid .869 OPS over that span. He’s been better over the team’s previous 15 games, where his OPS sits at .982. These numbers are more like the Votto the Reds have been accustomed to, and he’s someone to target in this matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs will send Zach Davies to the bump, who Votto is familiar with from his time in the NL Central. Votto has faced the right-hander 35 times in his career, hitting .371 with two home runs and five RBI. Those numbers are extremely promising and place a lot of value on Votto’s price to homer at +410, which warrants an intense look.

Chris Bassitt (Mets) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+150)

The New York Mets went out this offseason and acquired Chris Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics, and he’s come as advertised. The right-hander has a 4-4 record with a 4.35 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He’s averaged 1.08 strikeouts per inning which makes him someone to look at against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew strike out at the seventh-highest rate in MLB, and there are not a lot of batters on that team which would give reason to worry. Bassitt’s alternate strikeout prop to record seven-plus punchouts is set at +150, and there’s a lot of juice on that number. He’s averaged seven strikeouts per start over his past three appearances, and that’s right in line with this number tonight.