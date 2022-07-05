Hoskins, Yelich Best National League Player Props July 5

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+250)

It wasn’t the best start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, and a lot of that can be credited to offensive inconsistencies and lackluster pitching. In June, we started to see the offense pick things up, even without Bryce Harper over the last stretch of games. A big reason the team’s offense has found its footing is Rhys Hoskins, who’s put together a nice stretch of hitting. Over the past seven games, Hoskins has hit four home runs and has an absurd 1.678 OPS, which is built into his price tonight. In addition, Hoskins has faired well against tonight’s Washington Nationals starter. He’s faced Paolo Espino eight times and has a .375 average against him, including one home run. Hoskins owns the second-highest price in this game to homer at +250, and even if you don’t love that number, there’s too much to like about what he’s doing right now at the plate to avoid it.

Christian Yelich (Brewers) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a team that has struggled to create consistent offense this year, yet they still sit atop the NL Central standings. Christian Yelich has had an up and down campaign for the club. Yelich has hit eight home runs and has a mediocre .739 OPS, but there’s a lot to like about where his numbers are trending over the past 15 games. Over that sample size, he has a .872 OPS and has been even better over the past seven games with a .973 OPS. Yelich and the Brew Crew will face off with a familiar foe on the mound. Milwaukee will take on veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs. In 43 at-bats against Hendricks, Yelich has hit .233 and has a pair of home runs. There’s value in his price of +330 to homer, and this is a matchup he should be able to take advantage of with Hendricks on the downturn of his career.

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+124)

Not much has to be said about Sandy Alcantara, who boasts one of the most dynamic arsenals of pitches in recent memory. Every time he sets foot on the mound, there’s reason to like one of his props. Alcantara is the odds-on favorite to take home the NL Cy Young, owning an 8-3 record with a stellar 1.95 ERA and 97 strikeouts. Those numbers have been elite for the Miami Marlins right-hander, and he’ll get a juicy matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. Alcantara hasn’t put together a lot of strikeouts over his past two starts, but that should change against an LA team that strikeouts at the highest rate in MLB. The first Alcantara alternate strikeout number that provides plus-money value is listed at eight, a number he’s hit three times this season. Even though it’s not something he’s done at a high rate, it’s worth considering priced at +124.