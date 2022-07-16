Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve Missed Friday's Game

Jose Altuve missed the game Friday for the Houston Astros, the Astros official website reports.

Altuve had to leave the game early Thursday versus the Los Angeles Angels after being hit by a pitch on his left leg. The Astros did not state if Altuve is hurt, if they are playing it safe, or if Friday was a natural day off for the second baseman. Mauricio batted leadoff and played 2B in Altuve’s absence. He had a single hit as the Astros lost 5-1 to the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros lead the American League West by ten games, so they don’t have much to play for as the regular season concludes, but they are chasing the New York Yankees for home-field advantage. The Astros currently trail the Yankees by 3.5 games for that honor.

The Astros will start Cy Young award possibility Justin Verlander on Saturday. Verlander will be up against Jared Koenig of the Athletics. The Astros are -170 (-1.5) on the run line and -360 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.