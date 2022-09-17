Houston Astros Activate Justin Verlander from Injured List

Justin Verlander was activated from the injured list by the Houston Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros optioned Seth Martinez to clear a spot on the roster for Justin Verlander — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 16, 2022

Verlander was activated, and he started the game against the Oakland Athletics and was magnificent. Verlander only went five innings in his return, but he didn’t allow a hit and only one walk and struck out nine batters. The Astros won the game 5-0, bringing Verlander to 17-3 on the season with an outside chance of reaching 20 wins for only the third time in his career. Verlander may still be the front runner for the Cy Young award with those wins, a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts over 152 innings pitched in 24 starts.