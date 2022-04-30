Houston Astros OF Michael Brantley Not in Saturday's Lineup

Overview

Michael Brantley is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He was scratched from the game Friday due to the protocols and remained out Saturday. There is no word as to whether Brantley tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did. Brantley is in the clubhouse before the game, which may seem to signal that he could be available off the bench should the Astros need him. Chas McCormick is leading off and playing left field while Jose Siri is batting ninth and playing centerfield.

This season, Brantley was off to a good start with two HRs, seven RBIs, and a .290 batting average.

The Astros will have Luis Garcia on the hill Saturday when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Jays will go with Jose Berrios.