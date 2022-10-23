BETTING MLB
11:33 AM, October 23, 2022

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Astros @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Moderate Rain, 54°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros +1.5  -154  O 6.5  -118  +107  Open
-205  6.5  -122  +102  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +159  U 6.5  -102  -126  Open
 +168  6.5   +100  -120  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Lance McCullers Jr.: 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 9.44 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

 

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes: 12-4, 2.44 ERA, 9.27 K/9

1. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
2. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
3. LF  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
4. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
5. DH  Matt Carpenter   .305, 15 HR, 37 RBI
6. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
7. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
8. SS  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
9. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 8-1 (.889) vs. the New York Yankees over their last 9 games
  • The Houston Astros are 8-2 (.800) vs. the New York Yankees in 2022
  • The Houston Astros have won their last 5 games vs. the New York Yankees off a win
  • The Houston Astros are 3-2 (.600) vs. the New York Yankees on the road in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 6-4 (.600) vs. the Houston Astros at home over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 10-9 (.526) vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 10 of the New York Yankees last 19 games vs. the Houston Astros over the last three seasons