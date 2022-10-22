BETTING MLB
12:12 PM, October 22, 2022

Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Astros @ Yankees – First Pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 64°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros +1.5  -170  O 7  +101  +124  Open
-164  6.5 -118  +132  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +143  U 7  -121  -146  Open
 +136  6.5   -104  -156  Current

Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier: 11-9, 2.54 ERA, 11.74 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

 

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole: 13-8, 3.50 ERA, 11.53 K/9

1. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
2. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
3. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
4. LF  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
6. DH  Matt Carpenter   .305, 15 HR, 37 RBI
7. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
8. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
9. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 7-2 (.778) vs. the New York Yankees in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 6-4 (.600) vs. the Houston Astros at home over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros have won their last 4 games vs. the New York Yankees off a win
  • The over hit in 10 of the New York Yankees last 19 games vs. the Houston Astros over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 10-9 (.526) vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 2-2 (.500) vs. the Houston Astros at home in 2022