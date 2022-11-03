BETTING MLB
01:51 PM, November 3, 2022

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Astros @ Phillies – First Pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 60°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros -1.5  -101  O 7.5  -105  -158  Open
+112  7.5  -102  -156  Current
 Phillies +1.5   -101  U 7.5  -115  +134  Open
 -134  7.5   -120  +132  Current

Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 9.51 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. DH  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. LF  Aledmys Díaz   .243, 12 HR, 38 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

 

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Noah Syndergaard: 10-10, 3.94 ERA, 6.35 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 4-3 (.571) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 1-1 (.500) vs. the Houston Astros at home in 2022