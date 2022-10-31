BETTING MLB
02:36 PM, October 31, 2022

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Astros @ Phillies – First Pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 61°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros -1.5  +135  O 7.5  -110  -122  Open
+128  -105  -130  Current
 Phillies +1.5   -161  U 7.5  -109  +103  Open
 -154   -115  +110  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Lance McCullers Jr.: 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 9.44 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Noah Syndergaard: 10-10, 3.94 ERA, 6.35 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 3-2 (.600) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The over hit in 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 5 games vs. the Houston Astros in 2022