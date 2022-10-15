BETTING MLB
01:55 PM, October 15, 2022

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Astros @ Mariners – First Pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 78°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros -1.5  +129  O 7  -102  -110  Open
+150  -104  -116  Current
 Mariners +1.5   -111  U 7  -118  -109  Open
 -178   -118  -102  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Lance McCullers Jr.: 4-2, 2.27 ERA, 9.44 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Mariners

Starting Pitcher: George Kirby: 8-5, 3.39 ERA, 9.21 K/9

1. CF  Julio Rodríguez   .284, 28 HR, 75 RBI
2. 1B  Ty France   .274, 20 HR, 83 RBI
3. 3B  Eugenio Suárez   .236, 31 HR, 87 RBI
4. C  Cal Raleigh   .211, 27 HR, 63 RBI
5. RF  Mitch Haniger   .246, 11 HR, 34 RBI
6. DH  Carlos Santana   .202, 19 HR, 60 RBI
7. 2B  Adam Frazier   .238, 3 HR, 42 RBI
8. LF  Jarred Kelenic   .141, 7 HR, 17 RBI
9. SS  J.P. Crawford   .243, 6 HR, 42 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 8-1 (.889) vs. the Seattle Mariners over their last 9 games
  • The Houston Astros are 32-17 (.653) vs. the Seattle Mariners on the road over their last 49 games
  • The Houston Astros are 36-12 (.750) vs. the Seattle Mariners over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 14-7 (.667) vs. the Seattle Mariners in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 13-8 (.619) vs. the Seattle Mariners on the road over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros have won their last 4 games vs. the Seattle Mariners on the road
  • The Houston Astros are 5-4 (.556) vs. the Seattle Mariners on the road in 2022
  • The over hit in 25 of the Seattle Mariners last 48 games vs. the Houston Astros over the last three seasons