HR Derby Round 1: Kyle Schwarber vs. Albert Pujols

The Home Run Derby kicks off tonight from Dodger Stadium, and Round 1 will see number one seed Kyle Schwarber take on number eight seed Albert Pujols.

Below, you can find our Round 1 pick for the Home Run Derby and our best bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Round 1: (1) Kyle Schwarber (-350) vs. (8) Albert Pujols (+290)

The Home Run Derby is one of the MLB calendar’s premier events that draws in fans from across the globe for a night of fun and theatrics. This year’s event is filled with youngsters, veterans, and even legends of the game. Top-seeded Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take on eighth-seeded St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. This will be Schwarber’s second appearance in the event, while it will be Pujols’ fifth appearance of his illustrious career.

In 2018, Schwarber was in the running for the title and made it to the final round before bowing out to Bryce Harper after mashing 55 home runs. On the other hand, Pujols joins six other legends of the game, including Ken Griffey Jr., who leads the event with eight appearances, to participate in the event five or more times. Much like Schwarber, Pujols holds a second-place finish under his belt in the event, which came back in 2003. The future Hall of Famer has hit 71 career home runs in the Derby.

There’s no doubt that Pujols still has that power swing in his arsenal, but it’s difficult to see him hanging with Schwarber in this event, who has hit the second most homers in the big leagues this season with 29. When Schwarber connects with a baseball, there’s a different sound to it, and there’s a lot to like about what he brings to the table in this competition tonight. Even if there isn’t any value in his Round 1 odds against Pujols, you can likely find a price point you’re comfortable with in him winning the event or at least making the final.

Best Bet: Schwarber to advance (-350)