Interesting Futures Odds for Aaron Judge

Now that Aaron Judge has tied Roger Maris with his 61st home run of the year, there are some exciting wagers you can put behind the big Yankee.

The New York Yankees open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday for his first shot at hitting number 62. Following their weekend set with the O’s, New York finishes their season with four games in Texas against the Rangers, which includes a doubleheader.

So Judge has seven games to hit as many home runs as possible. Who knows if and when the next big fly will come, but you can certainly take your pick.

Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run

Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR vs. the Orioles (Sept 30th)

+220

+220 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR vs. the Orioles (Oct 1st)

+340

+340 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR vs. the Orioles (Oct 2nd)

+500

+500 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR at the Rangers (Oct 3rd)

+850

+850 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR at the Rangers (Oct 4th – Game 1)

+1100

+1100 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR at the Rangers (Oct 4th – Game 2)

+1500

+1500 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR at the Rangers (Oct 5th)

+2100

+2100 Aaron Judge to Hit His 62nd HR at the Rangers (Oct 5th)

Not only can you pick the game Judge hits or doesn’t hit the record-breaking home run but also if he can pull off a feat rarely accomplished in baseball. Judge is still in the running for the triple crown, leading the American League with 61 home runs and 130 RBI. He is also tied for the AL lead with a .313 batting average.

Will Aaron Judge Win the Triple Crown

Yes (-128)

No (+100)

Enjoy the ride.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook