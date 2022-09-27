Is there Value in New York Yankees World Series Odds?

The New York Yankees have hung around the top of the American League standings for most of the season, but is there value in their World Series odds?

Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers are closing in on the AL East crown, and there’s a lot to like about how their roster shapes up heading into the postseason. The Houston Astros are the team to beat in the American League. Not only do they have the best record, but they also played in the Fall Classic last year.

There are few lineups in MLB that offer as much power as the Yankees do, but the question is whether or not this team can find success in the playoffs likely boils down to their starting rotation.

Do the Yankees Have Enough Starting Pitching?

Considering the arms the Yankees could start in a series, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, and Luis Severino would be their options. Trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas was in the mix, but an injury has sidelined him. The combination of these starters is not poor, but all four options have struggled with consistency, which could be a problem in a short series.

There are nights where Cole looks like the best pitcher in baseball and others where he gets frustrated fairly easily. Cole still boasts a strong 2.93 career playoff ERA and has more often than not been a valuable starter in the postseason. Behind Cole is Cortes, who’s been one of the game’s best left-handers over the last two seasons. Cortes has posted better regular season numbers than Cole, but he has no playoff experience, so it’s hard to say what you’ll get in October. Much like Cortes, Taillon also has no postseason experience. In contrast, Severino hasn’t been his typical consistent self when the games matter most, owning a 5.23 ERA in nine playoff appearances, eight of which were starts.

World Series or Bust?

With many questions in their rotation, the success of the Yankees could come down to whether or not their offense gets hot at the right time. What’s clear about their pitching is that there will be some troublesome nights in the playoffs, and their offense will need to find a way to dig them out of some holes.

The Yankees sit in a tie with the New York Mets for the third shortest World Series odds at +500, and there’s no doubt that you can envision this team having a high ceiling. The floor for this team is a second-round exit, and it’s hard to have a ton of confidence when making a futures bet.