Isiah Kiner-Falefa Signs With New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The contract is for $6 million.
Shorstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. There was thought Kiner-Falefa could get nontendered before the 8p ET deadline, but he's back in his last year before free agency.
Kiner-Falefa had an OPS of .641 last season and was a lightning rod of criticism for Yankees fans. He provided very little bang for the buck and had issues on defense for most of the season, which seemed to multiply during the postseason.
Although somewhat justified, it wasn’t all the fault of Kiner-Falefa. The Yankees making him a starting shortstop was not his best role. He is a utility player, not someone who is meant to play every day. Why did the Yankees sign him? They were looking for a stopgap before one of their younger players, like Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, could take over. Peraza pretty much had a cup of coffee last season. The Yankees would seem unlikely to sign one of the big-name free-agent shortstops this winter for the same reason.
The Yankees, at +850, are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third-best odds to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.