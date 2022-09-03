Jack Flaherty will return to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

#stlcards are starting Jack Flaherty Monday as intended. Following him in order: Quintana, Montgomery, Wainwright, Mikolas. Cardinals still discussing how to best deploy Dakota Hudson, who is available in the bullpen as of tomorrow. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 2, 2022

Flaherty will be activated from the injury list on Monday to start against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals thought about having Flaherty return earlier this week but decided to have him start one more game for Triple-A Memphis before returning to St. Louis. Flaherty will make two starts next week, both soft ones versus the Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Dakota Hudson will move back into a bullpen role with Flaherty back in the starting rotation.