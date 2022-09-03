BETTING Fantasy MLB News
01:46 PM, September 3, 2022

Jack Flaherty to Return to St. Louis Cardinals on Monday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Jack Flaherty will return to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty will be activated from the injury list on Monday to start against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals thought about having Flaherty return earlier this week but decided to have him start one more game for Triple-A Memphis before returning to St. Louis. Flaherty will make two starts next week, both soft ones versus the Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Dakota Hudson will move back into a bullpen role with Flaherty back in the starting rotation.

