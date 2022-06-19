BETTING MLB News
03:51 PM, June 19, 2022

Jack Suwinski Leads MLB Rookies with 10 Long Balls

Grant White

It’s been a long time since the Pittsburgh Pirates had anything to get excited about, but Jack Suwinski is single-handedly shining a light on a brighter tomorrow. Earlier this season, Suwinski made the leap from Double-A Altoona straight to the big leagues; the way things are going, he may never see a pitch in Triple-A. 

The former 15th-round selection swatted two more home runs against the San Francisco Giants, making it ten on the season, leading all MLB rookies. 

Suwinski’s accomplishments also put him among the Pirates’ leaders. His ten homers rank second on the team, while his .755 on-base plus slugging percentage is second among batters with more than six plate appearances. Suwinski has played his way into an everyday role, joining the up-and-coming group of core players. 

The Pirates are looking to salvage a win from their three-game set against the Giants, leading their NL West counterparts late in Sunday’s matinee. 

