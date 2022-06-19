Jack Suwinski Leads MLB Rookies with 10 Long Balls

It’s been a long time since the Pittsburgh Pirates had anything to get excited about, but Jack Suwinski is single-handedly shining a light on a brighter tomorrow. Earlier this season, Suwinski made the leap from Double-A Altoona straight to the big leagues; the way things are going, he may never see a pitch in Triple-A.

The former 15th-round selection swatted two more home runs against the San Francisco Giants, making it ten on the season, leading all MLB rookies.

#Pirates Jack Suwinski leads all #MLB rookies with 10 home runs – 2 today — Joe Block (@joe_block) June 19, 2022

Suwinski’s accomplishments also put him among the Pirates’ leaders. His ten homers rank second on the team, while his .755 on-base plus slugging percentage is second among batters with more than six plate appearances. Suwinski has played his way into an everyday role, joining the up-and-coming group of core players.

The Pirates are looking to salvage a win from their three-game set against the Giants, leading their NL West counterparts late in Sunday’s matinee.

