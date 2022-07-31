Jacob deGrom Will Make Season Debut Tuesday vs. Nats
Grant White
The rich are set to become a whole lot richer.
The New York Mets have built a comfortable lead atop the NL East, relying on their top-rated pitching staff to shut down opponents. Collectively, the team has the fifth-best earned run average and third-most strikeouts, doing so without two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
Now, the Mets will head into the stretch run at full health with deGrom set to make his triumphant return Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.
Official: Buck Showalter confirms Jacob deGrom will make his season debut on Tuesday.
Mets probables in Washington:
Monday: Max Scherzer Tuesday: Jacob deGrom Wednesday: Chris Bassitt
deGrom suffered a stress reaction to his right scapula ahead of the start of the 2022 campaign. The four-time All-Star has made four starts in the minors, compiling a 2.84 earned run average with 21 strikeouts across 12.1 innings.
The Mets were already riding high on the futures board, priced with the fourth-best odds to win the World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook. That line could be on the move, with deGrom giving them a seemingly unbeatable rotation and immediately improving New York’s chances to win it all.
