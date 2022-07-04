Jake Odorizzi Activated, Will Start vs. Royals Monday
joecervenka
Jake Odorizzi will be welcomed back to the Houston Astros starting rotation on Monday with a pitcher-friendly matchup against the soft-hitting Kansas City Royals.
Odorizzi has been out since mid-May when he suffered a lower left leg injury. The former Minnesota Twin got off to a very solid start this season before hitting the shelf. Odorizzi compiled a 3.13 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in seven starts over almost 32 innings in the early going of 2022.
The 32-year-old righty looked good in a pair of rehab starts. Odorizzi fired 10 strikeouts against zero walks in eight innings and allowed two runs at AA Corpus Christi and AAA Sugar Land.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the ‘Stros as big home favorites this afternoon. Houston sits at -260 on the moneyline, which lacks the value you are likely looking to get today. Consider taking the Astros to cover the and beat the Royals by at least two runs. You can get Dusty Baker’s bunch at -130 on the -1.5 run line.
